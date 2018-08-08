Teligent (TLGT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. Teligent had a negative net margin of 28.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. On average, analysts expect Teligent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TLGT opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.73. Teligent has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $212.45 million, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.85.
Teligent Company Profile
Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.
