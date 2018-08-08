Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 2,353 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 204,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 137,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,121,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 618,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $218,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $61.02 and a 52-week high of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $76.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

