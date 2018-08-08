Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded Telefonica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Telefonica to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonica during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 714,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,265. Telefonica has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Telefonica had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Telefonica will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

