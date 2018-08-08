Teleflex (TFX) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $298.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.10.

Get Teleflex alerts:

NYSE:TFX opened at $241.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $203.13 and a fifty-two week high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $609.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.97 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.26, for a total value of $2,475,141.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,660,305.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Deren sold 1,347 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.57, for a total transaction of $383,315.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,804.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,271 shares of company stock valued at $15,461,639. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Teleflex by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.