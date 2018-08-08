TEGNA (TGNA) versus Phoenix New Media (FENG) Head-To-Head Analysis

TEGNA (NYSE: TGNA) and Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TEGNA and Phoenix New Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TEGNA 23.56% 27.89% 4.80% Phoenix New Media 0.53% 0.34% 0.24%

TEGNA has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phoenix New Media has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of TEGNA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of TEGNA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TEGNA and Phoenix New Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TEGNA $1.90 billion 1.26 $273.74 million $1.08 10.31 Phoenix New Media $242.09 million 1.24 $5.75 million N/A N/A

TEGNA has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix New Media.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TEGNA and Phoenix New Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TEGNA 1 5 6 0 2.42 Phoenix New Media 0 0 1 0 3.00

TEGNA currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.65%. Given TEGNA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TEGNA is more favorable than Phoenix New Media.

Dividends

TEGNA pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Phoenix New Media does not pay a dividend. TEGNA pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

TEGNA beats Phoenix New Media on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, fashion, entertainment, automobiles, live broadcasting, we-media, military affairs, sports, history, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com, as well as v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, online video subscription services, and pay-per-view online video services. Its mobile channel consists of ifeng News, a news application that provides news feeds and other contents in the form of text, image, live broadcasting, and video; ifeng Video, a video application, which offers video news, live broadcasting, and Phoenix TV programs content, etc.; i.ifeng.com mobile Internet Website; and Fanyue Novel, a digital reading application that provides fee-based Internet literatures. In addition, the company offers mobile newspaper, mobile video, and mobile game services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.

