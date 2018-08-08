Ted T. Timmermans Sells 20,267 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Stock

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 20,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $648,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.55. 12,480,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,980,488. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Williams Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 88,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.