Tecnoglass (TGLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.18 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tecnoglass opened at $8.98 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $307.10 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.65. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. It offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

