TechTarget (TTGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TechTarget had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTGT traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.04. 474,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.30 million, a P/E ratio of 120.21, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $62,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,817.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 35,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $991,746.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,768.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 486,562 shares of company stock valued at $12,935,141 in the last three months. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital set a $23.00 target price on shares of TechTarget and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $25.00 target price on shares of TechTarget and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

