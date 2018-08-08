TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) Receives $35.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC traded down $0.07, hitting $31.14, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 115,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,557. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $35.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 4.02%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

In related news, Director John C. G. Oleary acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,455 shares in the company, valued at $342,886.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 467.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,285,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,915 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth about $79,451,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 105.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,261,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,893 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 242.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,800,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 95.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,292,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,599 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.