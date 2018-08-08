Team (TISI) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.17

News headlines about Team (NYSE:TISI) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Team earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.034520746529 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Team opened at $21.90 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Team has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $656.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.47). Team had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $302.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. research analysts forecast that Team will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TISI. Zacks Investment Research raised Team from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Team from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

