TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,984 Shares of PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,984 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $28,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1,202.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR opened at $64.43 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $79.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

In other news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $846,930.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $216,643.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,878 shares in the company, valued at $516,560.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,232 shares of company stock worth $1,101,796. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PACCAR from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

