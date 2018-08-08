TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ball Co. (BLL)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,052 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Ball worth $18,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 44.1% during the first quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC grew its stake in Ball by 643,200.0% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

NYSE BLL opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Ball had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Ball declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $81,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $76,719.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 408,256 shares in the company, valued at $14,615,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.