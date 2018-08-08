TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 365,729 Shares of Stantec Inc. (STN)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,729 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Stantec worth $26,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stantec by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Sentry Investments Corp. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 1,231,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 432,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Stantec by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Stantec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. CIBC raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $26.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Stantec had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.73 million. research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services ? Canada, Consulting Services ? United States, Consulting Services ? Global, and Construction Services.

