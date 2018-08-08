TCW Group Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WM. ValuEngine raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Waste Management opened at $89.82 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

