TCW Group Inc. Sells 1,128 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,428,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,283,000 after buying an additional 1,064,241 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,544,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 622,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 483,922 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,731,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,731,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE CHD opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $58.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $439,951.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,378,337.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 19,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,128,691.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,548.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,937 shares of company stock worth $11,061,076 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

