TCW Group Inc. Purchases 58,429 Shares of First Northwest BanCorp (FNWB)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 126.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,429 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of First Northwest BanCorp worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FNWB opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. First Northwest BanCorp has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $184.08 million, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.49.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter.

First Northwest BanCorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

