TCW Group Inc. Has $4.12 Million Holdings in FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,232 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 1.76% of FS Bancorp worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 18.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 116.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 28,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 50.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $61.40 on Monday. FS Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $226.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Drew B. Ness sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $97,359.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,210.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 5,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $318,791.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,805.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,407 shares of company stock valued at $901,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.

