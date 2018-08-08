TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 89,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Open Text by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 45,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Open Text by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Open Text by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OTEX. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Open Text from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Open Text opened at $38.66 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Open Text Corp has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $40.31.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $754.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.02 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 8.60%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.1518 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal.

