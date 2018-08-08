TCP Capital (TCPC) Announces Earnings Results

TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 45.28%.

Shares of TCPC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. 9,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. It invests in the debt of middle-market companies, as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds.

