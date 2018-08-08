TCG BDC (CGBD) Cut to “Market Perform” at Wells Fargo & Co

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TCG BDC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Shares of CGBD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,559. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. TCG BDC has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. equities research analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the second quarter worth $173,000. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the first quarter worth $235,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the first quarter worth $252,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.