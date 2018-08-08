TCG BDC (CGBD) Cut to “Market Perform” at Wells Fargo & Co

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TCG BDC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.
Shares of CGBD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,559. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. TCG BDC has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $20.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the second quarter worth $173,000. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the first quarter worth $235,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the first quarter worth $252,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TCG BDC Company Profile
TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.
Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.