Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,795 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.1% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 9.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in 3M by 14.1% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 83,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 16.5% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.03.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $208.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $190.57 and a 12 month high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

