Tarena International Inc (TEDU) Receives $16.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.21.
TEDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tarena International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tarena International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.
Shares of TEDU stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $505.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Tarena International in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarena International in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 105.1% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarena International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.
Tarena International Company Profile
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.
