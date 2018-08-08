Tarena International Inc (TEDU) Receives $16.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.21.

TEDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tarena International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tarena International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $505.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Tarena International had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Tarena International will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Tarena International in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarena International in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 105.1% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarena International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.