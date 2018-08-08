Tapestry (TPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 218,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,415. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $58.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.48.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

