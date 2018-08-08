Talos Energy (TALO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.45 EPS

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $203.91 million for the quarter. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.65%.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $738.37 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

