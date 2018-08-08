TAL Education Group (TAL) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,709,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,775 shares during the quarter. TAL Education Group comprises 10.0% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned 0.35% of TAL Education Group worth $62,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $549,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAL opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 0.18.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $550.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TAL Education Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on TAL Education Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.61.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

