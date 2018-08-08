Takeaway.com NV (EPA) (TKWY) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Takeaway.com NV (EPA) (AMS:TKWY) has been given a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

TKWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($59.19) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Takeaway.com NV (EPA) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €57.51 ($66.87).

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Takeaway.com NV (EPA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeaway.com NV (EPA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.