TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock opened at $122.21 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $130.43.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.59 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $4,531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,271 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $1,510,505.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 115,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,713 shares of company stock worth $9,606,916 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 48.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 39.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $1,693,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

