Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,950,333 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 56,872,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,079,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,185 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,189,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,249,954,000 after purchasing an additional 320,062 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,958,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,320,838,000 after purchasing an additional 242,560 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 21,544,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,803,000 after purchasing an additional 930,897 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,552,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,612 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $233.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 26th were issued a $1.3454 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous annual dividend of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Nomura upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

