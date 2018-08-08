Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $918.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.44. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $57.60.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director Kevin H. Roche sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $666,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,877.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $166,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,114.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,091 shares of company stock worth $6,219,806. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCMD. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

