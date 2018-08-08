Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. MED raised their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare opened at $61.01 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,525.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.03. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $70.15.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Luehrs sold 67,569 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $3,242,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $401,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,842 shares of company stock worth $11,586,500. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 60.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.