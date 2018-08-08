Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. MED raised their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.
Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare opened at $61.01 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,525.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.03. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $70.15.
In other news, Director Bruce Luehrs sold 67,569 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $3,242,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $401,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,842 shares of company stock worth $11,586,500. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 60.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.
