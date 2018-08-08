T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) – Leerink Swann issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T2 Biosystems in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 3rd. Leerink Swann analyst P. Souda anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for T2 Biosystems’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

T2 Biosystems stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,255. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 556.22% and a negative net margin of 637.62%. T2 Biosystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 307.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

In other T2 Biosystems news, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 6,000 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $53,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Elsbree acquired 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,321.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

