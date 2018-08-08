T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Stake Raised by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,561,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $413,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,232.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,023,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,098 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,603,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,094,000 after acquiring an additional 41,307 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,663,000 after acquiring an additional 249,772 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group opened at $118.55 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $81.61 and a 52-week high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 4,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $547,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 5,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $612,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,139 shares of company stock valued at $18,369,428. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

