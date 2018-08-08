Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 million. On average, analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $10.17 on Monday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -2.44.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Cann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

