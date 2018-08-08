Synthomer (SYNT) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a report released on Friday.

SYNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 532.50 ($6.89).

Shares of Synthomer opened at GBX 538 ($6.96) on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 452.51 ($5.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 517.50 ($6.70).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemical company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers adhesives for use in labels, graphics, specialty tapes, caulks and sealants, wet glues, protective films, packaging, and other applications; and high solid lattices for foamed footwear and bedding products.

