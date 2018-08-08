Synovus Financial (SNV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have underperformed the industry over the past three months. However, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s second-quarter 2018 results reflect top-line strength backed by strong loans & deposits balances. Synovus’ organic and inorganic growth strategies position it well for the future. However, rising costs is likely to keep bottom-line under pressure and management expects them to rise further as a result of continued investments in technology, talent and improving customer experience. Nevertheless, the company’s steady capital deployment activities reflect its strong capital position. Also, Synovus' improving credit quality remains a tailwind. Recently, Synovus entered into a merger agreement with FCB Financial Holdings, which will create the largest mid-cap bank in the Southeast by deposits.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.43.

NYSE SNV traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $57.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip W. Tomlinson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $108,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,310 shares of company stock worth $614,173. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,971,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,235,000 after buying an additional 38,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 70.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,589,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,871 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,742,000 after acquiring an additional 208,640 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Synovus Financial by 101.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,057,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,894,000 after acquiring an additional 531,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,811,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

