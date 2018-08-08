Synovus Financial Corp Sells 7,055 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $140,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $141,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $3,540,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $217,228,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,839,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $94.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.