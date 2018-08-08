Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.15

Headlines about Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Synergy Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.356611902598 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 13th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Synergy Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.02, reaching $1.61, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . 37,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,416. The company has a market capitalization of $392.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.01, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. Synergy Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 652.66% and a negative net margin of 773.82%. Synergy Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 776.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Synergy Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin based gastrointestinal platform that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome.

