Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,081.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.69%.

NASDAQ SNDX traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. 36,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,185. The stock has a market cap of $156.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2-, and breast cancer; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.

