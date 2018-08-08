Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $402-407 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $429.90 million.Sykes Enterprises also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.04-2.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYKE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

SYKE traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 70,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,706. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

