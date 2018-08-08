Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $402-407 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $429.90 million.Sykes Enterprises also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.04-2.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYKE. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

SYKE stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.95 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

