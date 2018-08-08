Swisscom (SCMWY) versus BT Group (BT) Critical Comparison

Swisscom (OTCMKTS: SCMWY) and BT Group (NYSE:BT) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Swisscom alerts:

This table compares Swisscom and BT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 13.48% 22.35% 7.30% BT Group 8.64% 32.72% 6.43%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Swisscom and BT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 1 1 0 0 1.50 BT Group 1 10 5 0 2.25

BT Group has a consensus price target of $317.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,938.59%. Given BT Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BT Group is more favorable than Swisscom.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Swisscom and BT Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $11.85 billion 2.06 $1.60 billion $3.08 15.33 BT Group $31.46 billion 0.98 $2.70 billion $1.85 8.41

BT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Swisscom. BT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swisscom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Swisscom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of BT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Swisscom has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BT Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Swisscom pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. BT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Swisscom pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BT Group pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BT Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. BT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

BT Group beats Swisscom on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland and Italy. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, UCC, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, Internet of Things, security and authentication, digital consulting, and software development solutions primarily for banking, hospital, and health insurance industries; fixed and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, it plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and related information technology (IT) systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband services, such as voice, data, and TV services, as well as video-on-demand for residential and corporate customers. Further, the company provides mobile phone services; IT and network services, and customized solutions; and online and telephone directories, as well as sells merchandise products. Additionally, it offers collection services for radio and TV license fees; radio and cross platform services for customers in the media field; and securitized radio transmissions services, as well as constructs and maintains wired and wireless networks. Swisscom AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Worblaufen, Switzerland.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network. This segment also sells 4G mobile phones, tablets, connected devices, and mobile broadband devices from various manufacturers. Its Business and Public Sector segment provides fixed voice, mobility, fiber and connectivity, and networked IT services to retailers, utilities, public sector, healthcare, sports, construction, finance, and educational sectors. The company's Global Services segment offers business communications and ICT services comprising BT Connect, BT Security, BT One, BT Contact, BT Compute, BT Advise, and BT for financial markets. This segment serves approximately 5,500 customers in 180 countries. Its Wholesale and Ventures segment enables communications providers and other organizations to provide fixed or mobile phone services. Its ventures provide mass-market services, such as directory enquiries and payphones; and enterprise services comprising BT Fleet and BT Redcare. This segment also provides broadband and Ethernet, voice, hosted communication, mobile virtual network operator, managed solutions, machine-to-machine, roaming, and media services. The company's Openreach segment engages in the provision of services over the local access network; and installation and maintenance of fiber and copper communications networks that connect homes and businesses. The company was formerly known as Newgate Telecommunications Limited and changed its name to BT Group plc in September 2001. BT Group plc was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.