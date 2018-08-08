Swisscoin Trading Down 34% Over Last 7 Days (SIC)

Swisscoin (CURRENCY:SIC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Swisscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Rfinex. During the last seven days, Swisscoin has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. Swisscoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $9,747.00 worth of Swisscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swisscoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00045495 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004343 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00295004 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000711 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00064086 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Swisscoin Profile

Swisscoin (CRYPTO:SIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Swisscoin’s total supply is 10,200,000,000 coins. Swisscoin’s official website is swisscoin.eu . Swisscoin’s official Twitter account is @Swisscoin_Dev

Buying and Selling Swisscoin

Swisscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Rfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swisscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swisscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swisscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swisscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swisscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.