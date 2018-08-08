SwftCoin (SWFTC) Market Cap Hits $10.56 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, OEX and Huobi. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.56 million and $3.85 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015840 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00352627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00190484 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000171 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.22 or 0.08080537 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, OEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

