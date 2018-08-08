Suretly One Day Volume Tops $63,803.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Suretly token can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00028587 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Suretly has a total market cap of $413,892.00 and $63,803.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Suretly

Suretly was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,990 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

