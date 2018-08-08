Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) Receives C$14.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of Superior Plus traded up C$0.02, reaching C$13.23, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 518,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,161. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$11.15 and a 52-week high of C$13.51.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$792.00 million. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 5.89%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

