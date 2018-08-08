Superior Industries International (SUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.14 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Superior Industries International stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.23. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barrington Research set a $27.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In other Superior Industries International news, insider Parveen Kakar sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $87,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at $533,438.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

