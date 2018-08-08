SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Quality Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (QSII)

Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Quality Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Quality Systems’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Quality Systems had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million.

QSII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Quality Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Quality Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $19.00 price target on Quality Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Quality Systems to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Quality Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Shares of Quality Systems opened at $21.48 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Quality Systems has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSII. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quality Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 28,958 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Quality Systems by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 115,945 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quality Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quality Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quality Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, an electronic health records solution, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and offers a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

