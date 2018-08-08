SunTrust Banks Reiterates Hold Rating for Vistra Energy (VST)

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Vistra Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.22. Vistra Energy has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Energy will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vistra Energy by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Vistra Energy by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

