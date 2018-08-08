SunTrust Banks Comments on Cimpress NV’s FY2019 Earnings (CMPR)

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Cimpress in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.57. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cimpress’ FY2020 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Aegis reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

Cimpress stock opened at $146.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of -0.16. Cimpress has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $171.76.

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $107,468.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses.

