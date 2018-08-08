SunTrust Banks Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.07). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $687.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

SITE stock opened at $91.84 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In related news, EVP Pascal Convers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total transaction of $2,421,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $1,103,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,228 shares in the company, valued at $37,092,943.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,350 shares of company stock worth $8,281,315. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 459.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 154,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 126,952 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 46,215 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.